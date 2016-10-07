Sanford Stadium was offered early in the week for Georgia-South Carolina game

If the city of Columbia, South Carolina, would have been unable to host Georgia's game against the Gamecocks during the weekend, then Sanford Stadium would have been available for it.
Georgia athletics director Greg McGarity said Sanford Stadium was offered as a host site early in the week once it became apparent that Hurricane Matthew, which is traveling from Florida up the East coast to the Carolinas, would be a serious storm.
Ultimately, South Carolina elected to wait on making a final decision until Thursday evening, with the SEC ultimately agreeing that Sunday at Columbia would be an OK option to play the game.
McGarity did say that South Carolina did not seem averse to giving up a home game but that the program wanted to ensure it could or couldn't provide the necessary resources and services to be able to host one before deciding to play elsewhere.
