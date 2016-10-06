Defensive back recruit Latavious Brini decommits from Georgia

Georgia is a man down in its recruiting class of 2017.
Mater Academy Charter (Hialeah, Florida) defensive back prospect Latavious Brini announced on his personal Twitter account that he is no longer committed to the Bulldogs.
Thanks Georgia Coaching Staff pic.twitter.com/mRiPcLdWwL— ShakeBack (@Tall_Man26) October 6, 2016
Brini pledged to Georgia in early July but has since publicly showed interest in other programs. He also previously stated he wasn't 100 percent committed to Georgia over the last couple of months. Now that Brini is no longer in the fold, Georgia is down to 15 committed recruits in its upcoming class.
Brini is considered a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports.com composite. He's the 33rd-overall cornerback in the nation and the 41st-overall recruit in the state of Florida.
Without Brini, Georgia still has defensive back prospects Richard LeCounte and William Poole in the fold.
In July, Brini's defensive coordinator at Mater Academy Charter, Jeff Pond, told The Telegraph about Brini's next-level attribtues.
"He’s very good playing press man coverage," Pond said. "Also, he’s very long and rangy, which allows him to cover a lot of ground in zone coverage as well. (One of his best performances was) last year in the playoffs against St. Thomas Aquinas, he held Trevon Grimes, one of the top wide receivers in the 2017 class to zero catches."
Comments