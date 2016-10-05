Georgia hits IMG Academy again for Reuben Unije

The sports academy in Bradenton, Florida has become quite the hotbed for Georgia recruiting.
Head coach Kirby Smart and his staff are drawing interest from multiple top-tier prospects out of IMG Academy, where the program showcases the nation’s best talent on the gridiron.
Reuben Unije, an offensive lineman in the class of 2018, took a visit to Georgia last Saturday with his teammate TK Chimedza. Both of these players, who are ranked within the top 30 prospects in Florida, show significant interest in Georgia’s program.
Unije discussed his visit to Athens with The Telegraph, and aside from Georgia losing 34-31 to Tennessee in a thrilling contest, Unije seemed to have a successful trip.
"Georgia was a visit for the books and I’ll definitely be back soon," Unije said.
The Bulldogs are nearly halfway complete with their first season under Smart and a new coaching staff. While the games are of the coaches’ priority on Saturdays, they still make sure to spend time with prospects as the future of the program is important to Georgia’s success.
For Unije, the attention and quality of treatment from the coaches was one of his first takeaways from the visit.
"The coaches and players treated me tremendously," Unije said. "It was like a family atmosphere, and I really enjoyed that."
When having discussions with some of Georgia’s coaches, the 6-foot-5, 303-pound offensive tackle said that they’re pleased with his current performances at the high school level, and that the coaching staff would make a legitimate effort to persuade him to join the program.
Unije played at Johns Creek High School prior to transferring to the university-like program, and the Bulldogs coaches certainly seem to be fond of IMG.
Smart and his staff have had multiple looks at IMG and it’s proven to be successful with recruiting. Georgia has drawn interest from multiple prospects that attend the academy. Georgia has received a commitment from four-star Robert Beal and have a current player on their roster from the nationally recognized prep sports organization, Isaac Nauta.
"The Georgia coaches really love that I have transferred to IMG Academy," Unije said. "They told me that they’re going to recruit me hard. The coaches want me to get back down to Athens as much as possible."
Unije said that a majority of his time is spent with offensive line coach Sam Pittman, who attempts to bring in a recruiting class to bolster the current group of blockers.
During his previous stop at Arkansas, Pittman was well-known for the size of his lineman, ranking among the largest group nationally, and that size brought plenty of success to the Razorbacks. Pittman has the focus of success within the game, but Unije believes it goes a level deeper, outside of football as well.
"Pittman is a very happy and energetic type of coach," Unije said. "He wants to help you achieve your goals, and outside of football he’s a family-oriented type of guy. We discuss technique and we check in on each other when we have conversation."
Georgia has a 3-2 record under Smart in his first go-round as a head coach, and while not having the desired success currently, the theme remains the same from many recruits, both committed and uncommitted prospects, as they say the future is bright in Athens.
Add Unije to that group of advocates, and the Bulldogs future is a reason why he has desire to potentially end up in Athens.
"Georgia’s a rebuilding program, and that’s attractive to me because I know the future is bright," Unije said. "Also, with a new staff, they have a winning mentality and don’t choose favorites."
Unije said that he has nearly an equal interest with each of the programs that have offered him, and does not have a set timetable for commitment. Unije holds 12 scholarship offers, five of them from schools within the SEC. But for Unije, he said it "doesn’t matter" if he plays in the SEC, and is solely searching for his best fit.
More offers could be added to Unije’s list as he’s a highly-regarded prospect to join a college program in two seasons. Unije ranks as the tenth best offensive tackle nationally, and the 21st overall prospect in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.
"I don’t have anyone in the lead right now, and frankly it doesn’t matter if I play in the SEC or not," Unije said. "Alabama and Virginia Tech are two schools that are recruiting me the hardest. Those two schools contact me every day, and send me incredible letters in the mail, nearly 20 pieces a day.
"For me though as I make my decision, the school’s alumni, coaching staff and the promise of playing time are some factors that will play a role."
