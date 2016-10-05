UGA president says 'everything is up in the air' with Georgia-South Carolina game

It remains a waiting game as far as whether Saturday’s game between Georgia and South Carolina will take place at its scheduled time and venue.
On hand for Wednesday’s practice, University of Georgia president Jere Morehead said it will become clearer over the next 24 hours as to whether changes will need to be made for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Williams Brice Stadium. The starting time is at least somewhat in doubt with Hurricane Matthew threatening the Carolina coastline.
At this time, Morehead said he hasn’t spoken with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey about moving the game.
“When the commissioner calls me with a proposal, we’ll discuss it,” Morehead said. “That hasn’t been discussed yet. I know they’re having some calls this afternoon on the issue. At this point we remain hopeful the game will be played at its normal time on Saturday evening.”
But asked whether he’s expecting the game to still be in Columbia, South Carolina, Morehead said, “That is certainly a possibility. I think everything is up in the air at this point.”
Appearing on a local radio station in Columbia, associate athletics director Charles Bloom remained confident that the game would not be moved from the home site.
“I would say at this point the chances are very, very minimal that this game would be moved outside of Columbia,” Bloom said, via The State.
Bloom also suggested the game could get moved to Sunday or Monday in his radio interview. Morehead, however, said he hadn’t heard of that as a possible scenario.
“I haven’t heard that,” Morehead said.
It looks like a decision could come soon, although it may be something made as late as possible.
“I think everyone is waiting to see how the hurricane goes and how serious its impact is in South Carolina,” Morehead said. “But I would anticipate in the next 24 hours that will become much more obvious.”
Comments