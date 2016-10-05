Carter, Sanders run through desperation touchdown throw one last time

Lorenzo Carter was given a warning, that he’d likely begin his media availability with two annoying questions.
Given it had been about three days since Tennessee’s desperation touchdown reception gave the Volunteers a 34-31 victory over Georgia, enough time had passed to where Carter was probably ready to move on.
But Carter nodded slightly, as if he knew what was going to be asked.
On that final play against Tennessee, Carter was the big man in the end zone tasked with knocking the football down if it reached far enough. But as the ball approached, Carter ended up being too far away, with two teammates converging and inadvertently boxing him out. Carter was asked specifically what his role was on the play and what should have happened.
“I’m a jumper. If the ball gets in the end zone I’ve got to knock it down,” Carter said. “That didn’t happen. There are multiple things that go into the play but at the end of the day they caught the ball and we’re past that. We had 24 hours to feel bad.”
Carter appeared to take some blame for the play, even if he didn't need to. After all, two players were in front of him and the momentum of their jumps carried back into him.
In addition, the whole reason Tennessee receiver Jauan Jennings had space in the scrum was because cornerback Deandre Baker was bumped accidentally by safety Quincy Mauger, which prevented him from fronting his man. While Carter said the play could have gone Georgia’s way, that after watching the tape, there really wasn’t a breakdown where someone deserved to have a finger pointed in his direction.
“There’s really nobody to blame,” Carter said. “It’s just the play happened. They made a great play. He went up and caught the ball. We worked on it since then, made the corrections we feel we needed to make. I feel like that won’t happen again.”
Safety Dominick Sanders was the closest Georgia defender to the ball on the final play. But even he was unable to knock the ball down, since Jennings timed his jump better than any of the Bulldogs.
Sanders acknowledged that the defense could have defended it better but that every player did their job accordingly. At the same time, Sanders said he, or someone else, has to get their hands on the ball in that situation.
“Knowing a lot of guys were jumping right there, the main thing to do is try to get the ball down, and I was trying to get the ball down, but I was really caught up in a lot, and it really was a disappointment to me,” Sanders said. “Not only me, but the guys that were back there. One thing we learned was to get our hands in there and knock the ball loose.”
