Georgia players recall experiences with South Carolina assistant Bryan McClendon

Georgia's matchup with South Carolina has drawn a lot of attention considering Kirby Smart's history with friend and former teammate Will Muschamp. But Muschamp isn’t the only South Carolina coach who sports significant ties to the Bulldogs' program.
Like Muschamp, South Carolina co-offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon is also a Georgia alum, having played wide receiver for the Bulldogs from 2002 through 2005. McClendon followed his time as a player for Mark Richt with seven seasons as an assistant on his coaching staff. Georgia was also a part of McClendon’s childhood, considering his father Willie McClendon, a former Chicago Bears running back, played college football for the Bulldogs, too.
McClendon's biggest moment with Georgia came last season when he was named interim head coach following Richt's dismissal on Nov. 27, which came less than 24 hours after he’d defeated Georgia Tech for the 13th time. McClendon handled the task of keeping the Bulldogs focused and helped lead the team to a victory over Penn State in the TaxSlayer.com Bowl.
"We were in a time of transition," center Brandon Kublanow said. "Things were a little crazy around here, but B-Mac held the fort down and did a great job. It was exciting to see him take that role."
Although McClendon wasn't Kublanow's position coach, the senior lineman said he's known McClendon for a quite a while.
When Kublanow was at Walton High School, he saw McClendon a good bit since he was the coach responsible for recruiting that particular area of the state. McClendon was also in pursuit of Kublanow's teammate Tyren Jones, a running back who the Gamecocks targeted from a junior college program in the 2016 recruiting cycle.
Kublanow said he knew how much being Georgia's head coach for the bowl game meant to McClendon and that he was happy to be part of a team that was able to deliver him a victory.
"Coach B-Mac, (he's) a great coach," Kublanow said. "He helped us a lot. I'm excited for him, excited to see him. It's going to be fun to compete against him."
McClendon became slightly emotional during his post-game news conference after the TaxSlayer Bowl. But after all those years with Georgia, it was time to move on with Smart bringing in an entirely new coaching staff on the offensive side of the ball.
“It definitely is bittersweet,” McClendon said after the bowl victory. “This business is about people and relationships, that’s what it’s made up of. You build relationships with so many people. I mean, I’ve spent more time with Terry Godwin than I have with my own kids throughout the season. That’s the God’s honest truth. You pour so much into these kids’ lives. That’s what makes the decisions hard when it comes to the business side of it. That’s why it’s been very easy for me to be able to keep that part away from it and just focus on guys like Terry, other guys that make up this team.”
South Carolina declined a request to make McClendon available during the week for this story.
Smart was quick to shake off the idea that coaching against Muschamp means any more or less than a typical game for Georgia, and it's a similar situation with the players and McClendon. College football's coaching carousel shuffles coaches to different programs every offseason, so it's no new feat for a familiar face to be working with an opponent.
While the game against the Gamecocks offers an opportunity to catch up with their former head coach, the connection won't be of any consequence for the players until the game is decided.
"The SEC is a business," Pyke said. "I look forward to maybe talking to him after a win."
