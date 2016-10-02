Five things we learned following Georgia's last-second loss to Tennessee

It's a play that will live in Georgia infamy forever.
How in the world did Jauan Jennings come down with that 43-yard desperation pass from Joshua Dobbs? Georgia did everything right to rally into position to defeat Tennessee. But the Volunteers were the ones to come out with a win, thanks to one play at the end.
Nothing will heal this wound. Georgia's players were in a state of shock afterward. And now all the Bulldogs can do is move forward and continue its season while putting this painful memory behind them.
Georgia remains the victim of such unfortunate breaks
Some things never change.
Georgia has been on the losing side in some of the most epic games over the past five years. In 2012, it was coming up 5 yards short in the SEC Championship against Alabama. In 2013, it was the Prayer at Jordan-Hare. In 2014, it was the wild finish against Georgia Tech.
To a lesser extent, last year's game against Tennessee could fall into that category, with Reggie Davis dropping what would've been a game-tying touchdown late.
But once again, the Bulldogs are on the losing side of an incredible game from two teams. You couldn't script the end better for a movie. Jacob Eason's ability as a true freshman to buy time and then throw a perfectly thrown ball in between two Tennessee defenders to Riley Ridley was nothing short of incredible.
Ridley's extra burst to catch up with the ball in the air shows the potential he'll have as a receiver at this level. Yet, for whatever supernatural forces at play, Georgia was not meant to win this game.
Tennessee's final touchdown was one that won't quickly be forgotten. It'll sting for a long, long time. You just have to wonder if Georgia will start coming out on the other side of those kind of games more often than it has in the past half-decade.
Eason has the clutch gene
Any rational fan knew there would be growing pains this season and that eight or nine wins would be successful. If you were one of those who thought Georgia would run the table in Kirby Smart's first year, I have beach-front property in Idaho to sell you. (It's a great deal, too. I swear.)
But Eason, after losing a fumble for a Tennessee touchdown and then throwing an interception, responded with easily his most clutch play of the season.
The 47-yard touchdown to Ridley was one that was only going to build into the legend Eason's making for himself on the football field. He already had the game-winner to Isaiah McKenzie against Missouri. But this one, which could've propelled Georgia into the driver's seat for the SEC East, would have been magical.
It would have been a re-lived call from Scott Howard that more than likely would have been enshrined somehow at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, if not for how the game ended. But it goes to show that Eason has that clutch factor that could make him a great quarterback down the road.
And as everyone knows, Eason has plenty of football to play ahead.
Run-game adjustments benefit offense
It sure seemed Georgia was ready to run more out of the shotgun heading into last week's game against Mississippi. But the Bulldogs ultimately waited a week, probably to get more comfortable with the sets it began implementing.
But running out of the shotgun seemed to benefit both Sony Michel and Brian Herrien. Both backs showed great patience to find the holes to run through. While Georgia doesn't have the size to move men off the line of scrimmage, they have talented players to create lanes.
The offensive line did a good job and helped pave the way for 181 rushing yards. The second half wasn't as successful as the first, but it's certainly a good sign moving forward.
Nauta breaks out, could become more involved
Georgia's passing game relied on a five-star connection throughout.
Eason's top target of the day was freshman tight end Isaac Nauta, with the two entering the university as highly-touted five-star prospects. Nauta came into Saturday's game with four catches for 32 yards. Against Tennessee, Nauta broke out for five catches, 83 yards and a touchdown.
His touchdown came on a wide-open route he ran up the middle of the field. Eason hit him in stride and Nauta turned the jets on the rest of the way for a touchdown.
Smart said after the game that Nauta needs to become a better blocker. But the receiving threat is certainly there. With Nauta having this kind of game, it's feasible that the offense starts targeting him much more on a weekly basis.
Future does remain bright despite painful loss
While Saturday's outcome was brutal for Georgia, its freshman contributors came up big and proved that good things do lie ahead for this program.
Offensively, Eason, Nauta and Ridley had huge moments throughout. Herrien, a late-addition running back who met NCAA qualification standards at the last possible moment, looks like a bona fide star at the position for the future. Elijah Holyfield is beginning to get some work in as well.
All eight of Georgia's players who caught passes Saturday are likely to return next season. Of the eight players to log rushing stats, only Brendan Douglas is a senior. Nick Chubb is expected to leave for the NFL but there's still a possibility Michel returns for his final season of eligibility.
Of those who logged a defensive stat, only Maurice Smith and Quincy Mauger are seniors. Georgia has a young team that could be dangerously good in 2017.
That's not to say Georgia should start looking ahead to next season now. But with what was displayed Saturday, there is reason to be rather hopeful for the future -- which I know Georgia fans have become accustomed to hearing year in and year out.
Comments