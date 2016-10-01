Georgia's shows improved rushing attack against Tennessee

Even without its top running back, the Georgia run game was able to get back on track after a subpar stretch of play.
The Bulldogs could have been hamstrung by the limited status of Nick Chubb, who ultimately only took one carry in Saturday's loss to Tennessee. Instead, the team's other options were up to the challenge, helping the team rush for 181 yards in a game that finally saw glimpses of a ground game that gashed defenses in years past.
"I just thought we ran the ball well," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "We were a little loosened up. We weren't as bunched-up in there. It was inside runs (and) outside runs. The backs ran hard, o-line blocked better."
Sony Michel was chief among those backs. The junior set the pace with his very first carry of the day, as he hit the hole created by the linemen and took off for a 9-yard run on the Bulldogs' first drive. After a few games where there was little to work with, there was room to run to open the game, and the running back obliged the opportunity.
Michel followed the first 9-yard run with another for 9 yards, and the solid runs early weren't an anomaly. Georgia ended the first half with 147 yards on the ground and just over 5 yards per game before ending the outing with 181 yards. It wasn't exactly eye-popping, but it certainly stood as an improvement from the efforts against the likes of Nicholls State and Missouri.
"I prepared," Michel said. "We practiced on this. I thought our offensive line did a great job, our receivers did a great job blocking today which helped."
Michel did finish the game as the leading rusher with 91 yards and one touchdown, but he wasn't carrying the team alone. Freshman Brian Herrien had another solid showing for the Bulldogs, ending the game with 15 carries for 74 yards. Michel and Herrien were two of eight different Georgia players who recorded carries in the game.
Smart lauded Herrien by saying he's gotten better as the season has progressed, and Michel was also pleased with what he saw out of the young Bulldog
"He did exactly what he did in practice," Michel said. "He practiced hard, came out and played hard. There was nothing I wasn't expecting."
The running backs are a key part in the run equation, but a lot of the credit can go to the offensive line as well. Georgia's linemen, who had struggled mightily ever since the season-opening victory over North Carolina, played much better on Saturday, which allowed the team's tailbacks more time and more room to work with.
The Bulldogs heard all week about how talented Tennessee's defensive line was. In order to match the Volunteers through the game, offensive lineman Greg Pyke said they knew it had to be done through their preparation in the days leading up to the game.
"We emphasized (physicality) during the week," Pyke said. "We needed to be able to run the ball better. We practiced harder, and I think that showed out there today."
In the end, the Bulldogs remain in search of even more from the run game. Michel's 22-yard run midway through the second quarter was the team's longest run of the day, a far cry from some of the highlight reel runs that Michel and Chubb have accomplished in the past. The second half of play also featured less of the run game, although that can largely be credited to the back-and-forth nature of those final 30 minutes.
Saturday's showing was a step in the right direction for the ground game, but for Michel, it merely sets up for he and his fellow backs to accomplish bigger things in the coming games.
"We had a little bit of success running the ball, but we've still got work to do," Michel said. "The run game will take patience. You've got to take your time. Eventually, it will happen."
