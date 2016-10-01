David Marshall missed Tennessee game with concussion

Georgia was without freshman defensive lineman David Marshall in Saturday's 34-31 loss to Tennessee due to a concussion.
Head coach Kirby Smart said Marshall missing the game hurt the Bulldogs since the true freshman has already established himself as one of the Bulldogs' better interior defensive linemen.
Marshall entered the game with nine tackles and a sack, the latter of which was recorded in the season opener against North Carolina.
"That was tough because he is one of our better sub pass rushers, inside rushers, inside players," Smart said. "He was not able to go."
With Marshall out, redshirt freshman Justin Young replaced him in the rotation. Young finished with three tackles.
"He did play more," Smart said. "He practiced more this week, knowing David would be out on Thursday. It was a tough deal."
