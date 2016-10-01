Five at the half: Notes and thoughts at halftime of Georgia's game against Tennessee

Here are five notes at the half, with Georgia leading Tennessee 17-7.
Chubb (barely) plays after all
Georgia running back Nick Chubb got into the game after all after it was reported elsewhere that he would not be able to play against Tennessee.
Then again, Chubb barely saw any time at all.
Chubb entered the game on Georgia’s second offensive possession and got a loud ovation from the fans. He carried the ball for a 3-yard gain before exiting. Otherwise, Chubb didn’t see the field.
Sony Michel started and got the majority of the work and totaled 72 yards and a touchdown. Brian Herrien displayed good vision behind his blockers and went for 63 yards in the opening two quarters.
Whatever the motivation it was for Chubb to only carry the ball once remains to be found out in Kirby Smart’s post-game news conference.
Speaking of the running game
Georgia’s running situation sure seemed dire against Nicholls State and Missouri. But despite the fact Georgia did just about everything wrong against Mississippi, the Bulldogs did run the ball better, even if there weren’t many explosive plays.
That trend continued in the first half against Tennessee as the running game showed signs of progress on inside runs. Michel’s 14-yard touchdown came right up the gut, which included a nice juke at the end of the run to get in the end zone.
But the offensive line showed signs that it can get a push up front. For instance, on a fourth-and-1 run in the second quarter, Michel took a carry in which he wasn’t touched for 2 yards on a 3-yard run.
One adjustment Georgia seemed to make was running the ball more out of the shotgun. This seemed to allow the running backs a better opportunity to see blocks set up before attacking the holes.
Time of possession
Georgia did a great job of limiting opportunities for Tennessee on offense.
The Bulldogs hogged the ball in the first half, winning the time of possession battle 19:45-10:15. Georgia’s defense did a good job in forcing a couple of punts before getting a turnover, in which defensive back Maurice Smith forced a fumble and recovered it.
One of the major keys in stopping a spread offense is to limit its time on the field. It then subsequently tires out the defense as that group is forced to be on the field for a ton more plays.
Georgia did a good job of that in the first half.
Turnover margin
Just about every break went Georgia’s way in the first half.
The Bulldogs forced a fumble in the second quarter, with Smith punching the ball out of Alvin Kamara’s hands and recovering it.
Then, with Tennessee poised to score on a wide-open strike from Joshua Dobbs to Jalen Hurd down the seam, Deandre Baker came in and jarred the ball loose at the 1-yard line. Aaron Davis recovered in the end zone for a touchback.
Then, on the other end, Michel fumbled the ball at the goal line on what looked to be a touchdown. But with Georgia’s good fortune, quarterback Jacob Eason was able to pounce on it for a touchdown.
Georgia ended the half plus-two in turnover margin and scored 10 points off turnovers.
Balance? Meh, why bother when you can run the ball
Eason wasn’t asked to do much as Georgia’s quarterback in the first half.
He only threw 10 passes, with Georgia rushing the ball an astonishing 29 times. Smart preached about needing offensive balance, which begins with running the football.
But with Georgia’s rushing attack gashing the Tennessee front, there wasn’t a need to achieve balance with the pass. Therefore, Eason was rarely put in less-than-ideal situations all half.
Bonus notes
-Lorenzo Carter recorded his first sack of the season at the 1:03 mark of the second quarter. With Tennessee driving, Carter brought down Dobbs to force a second-and-22.
-Despite holding a lead and looking impressive, Tennessee trailed Florida 21-3 at the half last week and went on to win 38-28. This game is far from over, despite the fact Georgia owned the opening two quarters.
Comments