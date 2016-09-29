Georgia offense tasked with slowing down Tennessee's Derek Barnett

After 30 minutes of football, it looked like Florida would roll to a 12th consecutive win over Tennessee.
But junior defensive end Derek Barnett wouldn't let that happen.
Barnett was one of the key cogs on Tennessee's defense who willed the Volunteers to a 38-28 come-from-behind win over the Gators. Florida led that game 21-0 and needed help on defense to rectify the situation.
Barnett took over the second half and finished the game with five tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss and a pass breakup. As a result, he shared SEC defensive lineman of the week honors with Kentucky defensive end Denzil Ware.
"First of all, he's a phenomenal athlete and he's big, so when you’ve got a big, athletic guy, he can play a lot of positions," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "They can move him around. He's a dominant rusher, plays the run well. Really not a lot that you can say the guy does poorly. When you have a guy like that, you’ve got to know where he is at all times."
Georgia will enter this game hoping to slow Barnett down and limit his opportunities of affecting the quarterback.
But that figures to be a tough task for the Bulldogs to accomplish. Barnett can line up on the edge or inside, which means quarterback Jacob Eason and center Brandon Kublanow need to point out where he is on each play.
"It's really not easy to game plan because they can move him around," Smart said. "So it's more of an 'I’m up to the challenge.' When this guy is here, you’ve got to know where his presence is at all times, because (Tennessee defensive coordinator Bob) Shoop and them do a good job of using him. He's a talented rusher.”
Smart added that Barnett's versatility makes others on the Tennessee defensive line better. While a lot of focus will be placed on Barnett, Georgia also has to be concerned about fellow defensive end Corey Vereen, who has 10 tackles and a sack this season.
The problem that can arise is if Georgia pays attention to only Barnett then Vereen could wind up winning one-on-one situations. It's a delicate balance as to how the Bulldogs decide to attack Tennessee's defensive line up front.
"A lot of teams have that dominant guy that changes the game for the offense. Hard to block," Smart said. "Well, they've got him and Vereen, who are really good players. When you got two of that caliber it's tough to game plan for. Again, you’ve got to do a good job blocking and tackling in order to be good at the fundamentals. That's what Saturday is going to come down to - who blocks and tackles the best and makes the plays at critical times.”
