Kirby Smart on Lorenzo Carter: 'He's got no choice but to get better'

Lorenzo Carter read the play perfectly.
He took a step in as if to follow the running back on what was a zone-read run-pass option play. Mississippi quarterback Chad Kelly started to run but Carter shifted his movement to run after him instead. But just when it seemed Carter was going to bring Kelly to the ground, he put a little juke on him and forced the Norcross native to miss.
Kelly then launched a 55-yard pass to DaMarkus Lodge for a touchdown.
Carter should have had two sacks against Kelly in Georgia's 45-14 loss to Ole Miss but missed on both. Carter has flashed his athleticism on many plays this year. But even head coach Kirby Smart said, Carter needs to start finishing those plays.
"Lorenzo has worked hard. We're going to continue to work with him," Smart said. "He's got to continue to practice more physical, practice better. The kid wanted to make those plays. He didn't not want to make them. It's a situation where he came free on one and he did a nice job playing a run play and he came out of it and just missed the quarterback on it.
"We're going to work hard at everybody tackling better, especially in space, and finishing on the quarterback. Because when you play a quarterback that's athletic, a lot of times you don't temper your enthusiasm when you arrive in the pocket."
Carter has logged 11 tackles this season but hasn't come up with a sack yet. If he's going to get one against Tennessee, he'll need to fix what went wrong against Ole Miss.
Kelly made Carter miss a couple of times and Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs has similar attributes in that respect. Dobbs is another mobile quarterback who can evade pressure and make tacklers miss.
"You get a free shot at a guy, you’ve got to be under control and be able to make the play," Smart said. "So I think Lorenzo is going to come out and accept the challenges we've issued to him and get better. He's got no choice but to get better. He has to work on it, work on his trade, just like a lot of guys do at a lot of positions in our program."
