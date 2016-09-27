Brice Ramsey had thumb sprain, back with quarterbacks

Brice Ramsey didn't make the trip to Mississippi due to a thumb sprain, head coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday.
Ramsey is Georgia's third quarterback and backup punter and has been wearing a wrap on his right hand. Smart said he injured his thumb during practice last week.
Leading up to the Ole Miss game, Ramsey spent the majority of his time practicing with the special teams group and not at quarterback. On Tuesday, Ramsey was throwing the ball with the other two quarterbacks.
Ramsey was signed as a part of Georgia's class of 2013. He was beaten out by Jacob Eason and Greyson Lambert during the preseason quarterback competition.
