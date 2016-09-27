Chubb (ankle) still absent from Georgia practice,

For the second consecutive practice, Georgia running back Nick Chubb was nowhere to be seen Tuesday.
Chubb is recovering from a left ankle sprain sustained during Saturday’s 45-14 loss to Mississippi. Chubb suffered the injury toward the end of the second quarter and ended the game with 12 carries for 57 yards.
Sometimes, injured players will be at practice riding the stationary bike or doing conditioning work on the side with director of sports medicine Ron Courson. Chubb has been away from the field, likely resting the afflicted ankle.
"He's rehabbing when (the media is viewing practice)," head coach Kirby Smart said. "He's in a boot trying to keep the pressure off of it. He's able to do some light running stuff."
The fact Chubb has not been present on the practice field for consecutive days makes puts his status for Saturday’s game against Tennessee in more doubt.
After running for 222 yards and two touchdowns against North Carolina, Chubb has been held to 200 yards and one touchdown over the past three games.
Smart said that while Chubb is improving, he's unsure if he'll be able to practice on Wednesday.
"Based on (Tuesday) I'd say I don't know," Smart said. "He is getting better though."
Comments