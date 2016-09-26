Georgia and South Carolina get official kickoff time

Georgia and South Carolina are set for a nighttime kickoff on Oct. 8.
The Bulldogs and Gamecocks will play their game at 7:30 p.m., and it will be televised by the SEC Network. This will mark the second time this season Georgia will play on the SEC Network, as its game against Missouri was also on the conference's television station.
The game will pit Georgia's Kirby Smart and South Carolina's Will Muschamp, friends and former teammates at Georgia, against each other for the first time as head coaches.
Georgia leads the series against South Carolina 48-18-2. Last season, the Bulldogs defeated the Gamecocks 52-20, with quarterback Greyson Lambert setting an NCAA record by completing 96 percent of his passes. Lambert finished the game 24-of-25 passing for 330 yards and three touchdowns.
