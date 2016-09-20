Christian Payne adds receiving threat to resume

Breaking the huddle, fullback Christian Payne knew the football would be coming his way if Georgia executed the play properly.
It was a play-action fake to the running back, with the fullback releasing off a quick block and running left to the end zone from 2 yards away. It’s a play Georgia worked on throughout the preseason and one offensive coordinator Jim Chaney felt good about calling during last Saturday’s game against Missouri.
Payne did his part by selling the block, which helped bring in two defenders along with the play-action fake. Payne then slipped out and found himself open in the end zone. Quarterback Jacob Eason threw the ball and hit him for his first career touchdown.
Naturally, he had a lot of messages from family and friends after Georgia’s 28-27 win over Missouri.
“My phone was blowing up quite a bit,” Payne said. “It was great, first touchdown. I didn’t really have time to even celebrate it. I had to concentrate catching the ball, I didn’t want to drop it at all.”
It’s no surprise that receiver Isaiah McKenzie hauled in 10 catches against Missouri. But what was eye-grabbing in the box score was Payne catching the second-most receptions with five. He had the third-highest yardage total of any Georgia player with 41, which included a long of 19 yards.
Just three weeks ago in the season opener against North Carolina, Payne was mauling defenders in the run game. Now, he’s becoming a receiving option in the passing attack.
“I’m proud of him,” right guard Lamont Gaillard said. “He’s a good fullback and he does a great job. The way he blocks, he deserves the ball every once in a while. He got a touchdown off of it.”
While Payne showed some ability as a receiving threat, head coach Kirby Smart said the run blocking hasn’t been where it was against North Carolina over the past two games.
That said, Smart sees growth in Payne as he adds a little versatility to his skill set.
“He has caught the ball out of the backfield very effectively, and he is a tough, hard-nosed player that plays as hard as he can,” Smart said. “We’ve got to do a better job with him of getting some movement on people and creating some space in the run game. I think he knows that. That’s a challenge for him, and he’ll continue to work at it. I am very proud of him that he caught most of the balls thrown to him. It gave us a different element in the pass game in the last game.”
Payne knew going into the game that he’d be used as a receiving weapon, which is something that Georgia could work in during future games.
“It was definitely part of the game plan,” Payne said. “As long as I can continue to execute in practice, they’ll continue to bring it up in the game plan.”
