September 19, 2016 12:19 PM

Competition between William Ham, Rodrigo Blankenship to take place during the week

By Jason Butt

By Jason Butt

ATHENS

William Ham opened the season as Georgia's starting place-kicker responsible for field goals. As Georgia begins preparations for Saturday's game against Mississippi, head coach Kirby Smart said competition will exist between Ham and Rodrigo Blankenship in practice.

Ham missed two field goals from short distances in Georgia's 28-27 win over Missouri. All of his makes this season have come from fewer than 30 yards as he's also had misses from 42 and 52 yards out.

After Saturday's game against Missouri, Smart said Ham and Blankenship were dealing with confidence issues. Blankenship had another rough day on kickoffs,  On Monday, Smart hinted some of it had to do with kicking in front of large crowds.

“They’ve got competition between each other, and that will continue,” Smart said. “We kick field goals almost every day now. It’s a matter of putting them in situations to get them to kick better. I can’t simulate the people in the stands that they have to deal with. That’s something that each one of them has to work on individually, and we’re trying to help them with. To be honest, we’ve got to practice it. We’re going to continue to do that.”

