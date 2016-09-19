Georgia-Tennessee gets favorable time slot for television

Georgia and Tennessee will be the marquee game on Oct. 1.
CBS decided to take the game, which means it will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Both teams enter the week undefeated as they are 3-0.
Before the teams face each other, Georgia travels to Mississippi on Saturday for a noon kick. Tennessee will host Florida, with that game being broadcast by CBS at 3:30 p.m.
This will mark Georgia's first game of the season on CBS. Georgia's game against North Carolina was on ESPN, and its games against Nicholls State and Missouri were on SEC Network.
Georgia's Week 4 game against Mississippi will be on ESPN.
