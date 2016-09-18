Georgia searching for answers on running the football

Nick Chubb’s 222 rushing yards against North Carolina seems like a long time ago as the problems with Georgia’s rushing offense continued for the second straight week against Missouri.
The Bulldogs rushed 38 times for a season-low 101 yards, which only averaged 2.7 yards per carry against the Tigers. The problems with Georgia’s running game magnified, and Smart hinted the coaching staff may have to get creative moving forward.
“I thought that we would run the ball a little better tonight than we did,” Smart said. “We weren't able to.”
Georgia struggled to open holes for the running backs in its 28-27 win over Missouri, as it was unable to move the Tigers' two 330-pound defensive tackles. Until the waning minutes of the game, a Jacob Eason 12-yard scramble in the third quarter was Georgia’s longest running play of the game.
Smart reiterated what he said last week when asked about how to improve the running game, saying that it starts with blocking. It’s also contingent on Eason completing the open passes that Smart called “layups.”
When Eason and the passing offense is clicking, it opens up more holes for the running backs because the defense can’t focus on the run. Conversely, if Georgia is ineffective at running the ball, it allows the defense to rush the true freshman.
“If we're going to be a good football team we're going to have to find ways to run the ball,” Smart said. “We can't be one dimensional. We got to find ways, creative ways, to do it.”
It’s already done that some this season, as Georgia’s only rushing touchdown against Missouri came from wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie on an end-around in the first quarter. McKenzie has been used in the running game at least once in each of the three games this season.
Georgia’s offensive identity is centered around running the football, and it sounds like Smart is willing to get imaginative in how the team does that.
“Right now we can't run the ball the style of run that we want to do,” Smart said. “It's frustrating. I know it's really tough on (offensive coordinator Jim Chaney) because that's what we want our identity to be, and if you can't do that you'll struggle.”
