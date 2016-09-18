Smart says lack of confidence contributing to Georgia's struggles in kicking game

After William Ham missed his second field goal of the game, a 38-yard attempt early in the fourth quarter, Kirby Smart contemplated making a change.
With Ham also missing a 23-yarder in the third quarter, Smart thought about turning to Rodrigo Blankenship to handle place-kicking duties and even spoke with special teams assistant Kevin Butler, a former legendary kicker at Georgia who has enrolled in classes to finish his degree, about doing so. In the end, Ham took the final kick, an extra point after a late touchdown in Georgia’s 28-27 win over Missouri.
Ultimately, with Ham making the other three extra points during the game, Smart opted to go with him for the final attempt. Smart didn't say whether a competition would arise following Saturday's game. But he did say it's time for both kickers to take what happens in practice into games.
“I have confidence in both of those kids,” Smart said. “It’s time to step up and grow up. It’s time to grow up. It’s time to kick the ball. They kick the ball good in practice. They’ll kick it in a game.”
Ham has now missed four field goals this season, although these were the first two from inside 40 he was unable to make. His other misses were from 42 (against North Carolina) and 52 (against Nicholls State).
Blankenship had his share of struggles on kickoffs Saturday, which was an area he did well a week ago. Blankenship kicked off three times against Missouri and didn’t record a touchback. Ham replaced him and had two kickoffs, with neither of them going for touchbacks either.
Smart said Ham and Blankenship are dealing with confidence issues at the moment, which has led to the misfires in the kicking game.
“It’s a confidence factor,” Smart said. “They don’t have confidence right now. They have to get it.”
