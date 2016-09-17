Late score propels Georgia to comeback win over Missouri

Missouri brought the house against a true freshman quarterback.
It was a fourth-and-10, and Jacob Eason had just thrown three consecutive incompletions. It made sense for the Tigers to send a blitz and get to Eason as quick as possible.
But Eason hung in the pocket and saw receiver Isaiah McKenzie running the seam route in the middle of the field with no safety help. The freshman phenom from Lake Stevens, Washington, placed the ball at its highest point and the diminutive receiver went up and grabbed it.
The play came at the 1:29 mark of the fourth quarter and proved to be the game-winner in Georgia's 28-27 victory over Missouri on Saturday.
Four who mattered
Eason: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart put the game in Eason's hands, with the freshman doing everything he could to will the offense to points. He finished 29-of-55 passing for 308 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Eason didn't receive any help from the running game, which made a balanced effort impossible to achieve.
McKenzie: The receiver was once again a play-maker on the field, accounting for 141 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns. McKenzie caught the game-winning score on fourth down, one that will go down in Georgia lore.
Missouri quarterback Drew Lock: The sophomore was a machine in the first half, accounting for 322 passing yards. He slowed down in the second, which saw him throw three interceptions. Lock finished 23-of-38 throwing for 376 yards and three touchdowns.
Missouri receiver J'Mon Moore: Moore went bananas in the first half and finished the game with eight catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns. Georgia's secondary contained him better in the second half, although Moore could not be guarded in the first two quarters. But Moore's costly fumble at the end of the game, forced by safety Dominick Sanders and recovered by Juwuan Briscoe, helped give Georgia the game.
Observations
Secondary starts slow, improves in second half: In the first half, Lock ate up the Georgia secondary for 322 yards passing and two touchdowns. But in the second half, specifically in the third quarter, Georgia adjusted and played better in coverage. Briscoe, who was picked on in the first half, recorded an interception. Safety Quincy Mauger picked off two passes, the second coming at a crucial point in the fourth quarter with Missouri threatening to score.
Offensive line struggles continue: Pass blocking in the first half went pretty well for Georgia. Eason was able to put up 219 passing yards in the opening two quarters. But all phases of the offensive line were worrisome in the second half. Georgia's best two rushes of the day came on a Nick Chubb rush for 16 yards out of the wildcat formation and on a 12-yard scramble from Eason. The line was only able to help Georgia's running attack rush for 101 yards on 38 carries.
Kicking woes: Georgia had two opportunities in the second half that would have made the game closer. Down 27-21 in the third, place-kicker William Ham missed a chip-shot field goal from 23 yards out. Early in the fourth, with a high snap affecting the operation, Ham missed a 38-yard field goal. It was deflating for a Georgia team that was unable to score any points off of the three turnovers it created.
Worth mentioning
McKenzie continues to make plays: Isaiah McKenzie finished Saturday's game as Georgia's leading receiver for the third consecutive game. McKenzie caught 10 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed the ball twice for 19 yards, including a 13-yard score.
Nothing off of turnovers: Georgia recorded four turnovers and didn't record any points off of them. Georgia ended plus-three in turnover margin for the game, which usually guarantees a win.
Holyfield, Hardman make appearances: Freshmen Elijah Holyfield and Mecole Hardman made the trip to Missouri and got in the game on special teams. Neither team played at their respective position. In addition, running back Brian Herrien, who saw time in the first two games, did not play with Sony Michel full-go against Missouri.
What’s next?
Georgia will travel to Mississippi for a noon kickoff Saturday.
