Juwuan Briscoe improving now that he's a starting cornerback for Georgia

Juwuan Briscoe turned his head at the right moment and saw the ball coming in his direction.
Guarding Nicholls State receiver Damion Jeanpiere, Briscoe promptly twisted his body and reached his arm out in front as the ball arrived close. Briscoe skillfully got one hand on the football and brought it into his body. He fell to the Sanford Stadium turf, kept control of the ball and recorded his first career interception.
For Briscoe, the interception could serve as a confidence booster. Head coach Kirby Smart said Briscoe had some struggles in coverage against North Carolina but rebounded nicely in last Saturday’s 26-24 win over the Colonels.
“Well, he was in trail a lot against North Carolina. He didn't play great technique,” Smart said. “He had a little better technique this last week. It's very important for Juwuan to settle down and focus on his technique in the right way.”
The most glaring play Briscoe had against North Carolina came in the first half, when receiver Austin Proehl beat him off the line of scrimmage and should have a big play down the left sideline. Instead, Proehl bailed Briscoe out with a drop.
But the Waldorf, Maryland native bounced back with a solid game against Nicholls State.
Smart believes Briscoe, the Washington Post’s All-Met Defensive Player of the Year in 2014, is someone who should continue to grow as a player.
“He's one of those guys we talk about, they if he'll just get the call, focus on his job and execute and not get lazy with his eyes and lazy with his technique, he's a good enough athlete that to do it,” Smart said.
Georgia will be counting on Briscoe this week against Missouri, considering the Tigers’ passing attack can be deadly in offensive coordinator Josh Heupel’s attack. Albeit against Eastern Michigan, Missouri put up 647 yards of total offense last week.
Missouri will look to spread the entire field and create one-on-one matchups on the outside, to which Briscoe must be ready for.
“He's got to play well,” Smart said. “He'll be matched with one of their best receivers, so he has to play better.”
