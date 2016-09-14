Georgia WR Riley Ridley seen with cast on arm

Georgia freshman receiver Riley Ridley is dealing with an injury heading into Saturday's game against Missouri.
Ridley was seen wearing a cast that went halfway up his right forearm. While his teammates were doing drills, Ridley was running around one of the three practice fields.
Ridley also got some conditioning work on the stationary bike.
It's unclear if it's a wrist, hand or arm injury. The cast he was wearing was bulky, indicating his status for Saturday's game against the Tigers is in doubt.
Other injured players in practice were defensive back Tyrique McGhee and receiver Jayson Stanley. Both were wearing black non-contact jerseys, although it's unknown what injury either player has.
