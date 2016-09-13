UGA Football

September 13, 2016 8:53 PM

Georgia's 2017 football schedule revealed

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

ATHENS

Georgia's 2017 conference schedule was announced Tuesday evening.

The Bulldogs' season-opener will be against Mississippi State on Sept. 23, 2017 and its annual rivalry game against Florida will once again take place on the final weekend of October.

Georgia will also have a bye, as will Florida, heading into that game.

Also of note, Georgia will face South Carolina on Nov. 4, 2017, which veers from the past as that game has typically been scheduled in the first half of the season.

Here is Georgia's full 2017 schedule:

Sept. 2, 2017: vs. Appalachian State

Sept. 9, 2017: at Notre Dame

Sept. 16, 2017: vs. Samford

Sept. 23, 2017: vs. Mississippi State

Sept. 30, 2017: at Tennessee

Oct. 7, 2017: at Vanderbilt

Oct. 14, 2017: vs. Missouri

Oct. 21, 2017: Bye week

Oct. 28, 2017: vs. Florida (in Jacksonville)

Nov. 4, 2017: vs. South Carolina

Nov. 11, 2017: at Auburn

Nov. 18, 2017: vs. Kentucky

Nov. 25, 2017: at Georgia Tech

