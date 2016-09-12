Sam Pittman to offensive line Monday: 'Great start to practice'

Georgia’s offensive line knows it needs to improve following Saturday’s performance.
By the looks of it, offensive line coach Sam Pittman thinks the unit is off to a good start early in the week. During Monday’s practice, Pittman offered words of encouragement after seeing his players going through some individual reps.
“Great start to practice,” Pittman said. “Keep it up.”
After getting pushed around at times by Nicholls State’s defensive front in a 26-24 win Saturday, Georgia’s offensive line figures to face an even tougher test against Missouri. The Colonels kept Georgia to 167 rushing yards, with Nick Chubb failing to reach 100 yards.
Prior to practice, Kublanow said there were some issues noticed on film that Georgia will look to correct in practice.
“There’s just simple stuff we should’ve gotten right that we didn’t get right,” Kublanow said. “We’ll fix it.”
The offensive line’s first group stayed the same: with left tackle Tyler Catalina, left guard Isaiah Wynn, center Brandon Kublanow, right guard Lamont Gaillard and right tackle Greg Pyke.
Smart said Saturday that the short-term goal will be to coach up the top six linemen, including Dyshon Sims, as it pertains to improving the group.
Sims, Kendall Baker, Aulden Bynum and Solomon Kindley worked in with the second-team offensive line.
Meanwhile, running backs Sony Michel and Elijah Holyfield were both in regular jerseys at practice.
Michel, who broke his forearm during a July 3 ATV accident, played against Nicholls State and did not sustain a setback. Holyfield, who sprained his ankle during Georgia’s second preseason scrimmage, was expected to play but did not get into the game.
As for the quarterback position, it’s unclear what order the Bulldogs were going with in practice. At the conclusion of the media’s viewing period, both Greyson Lambert and Jacob Eason trotted over to work with the first-team offense.
