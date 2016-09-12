Sony Michel should be more involved against Missouri

Georgia running back Sony Michel made a limited return in Saturday's 26-24 win over Nicholls State.
He carried the ball three times for 3 yards and caught two passes for 5 yards. With the way the game went, it turned out to be tough to get Michel as involved as head coach Kirby Smart would have liked. Georgia's offensive line had a surprisingly tough time handling the Nicholls State defensive front, which led to a rushing output of only 167 yards.
But Michel, who played for the first time since breaking his forearm in an ATV accident July 3, should be a factor in Georgia's offense moving forward.
"He was a big part of last week’s (offense)," Smart said. "It just didn’t get to fruition. Some of the plays we had weren't set up for what they were doing defensively, which was a little bit different from what we had seen before. But Sony will be a big part of all the special teams. He’ll be special teams; he’ll be running back. Everything that he can do, he’s cleared to do. So we want him to start being a bigger role."
Michel was Georgia's leading rusher a year ago with 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns.
Michel missed the first game against North Carolina but should be able to work in the offense in various ways now that he's back.
"He’s done a lot of that in practice leading up to now, it’s just a matter of getting him cleared," Smart said. "It’s not like it’s the first time he’s done it. He’s a guy that’s going to be doing more and more now, and we’re happy to have him."
