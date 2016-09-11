Javon Wims' block helps spring Isaiah McKenzie's touchdown

Isaiah McKenzie’s route was simple. It was a 12-yard curl, to which if run correctly he should expect to see the ball headed his way.
McKenzie ran his route out of the slot, turned, caught the ball and used his agility to make two defenders miss. All of a sudden, McKenzie was off to the races on arguably the biggest play from scrimmage for Georgia in its stunning closer-than-expected 26-24 win over Nicholls State.
McKenzie did plenty on the play, which he turned 66 yards for a touchdown. But it was one of the Georgia newcomers who had an even more important role on the play.
Junior college transfer Javon Wims, who didn’t play against Nicholls State and didn’t see much time against Nicholls State, lined up wide to the far right. As McKenzie spun away from defenders and ran at an angle to his right, a Nicholls State defender was coming close to make the tackle.
But it was Wims who stepped in and delivered a crushing block on the Nicholls State defender, which allowed McKenzie to take the catch the distance. The sound of the block, which knocked the defender on his backside, could be heard throughout the stadium.
“I heard it,” McKenzie said after the game and with a smile, “but I couldn’t see it.”
Perhaps when head coach Kirby Smart reviews the tape, that kind of block from Wims might cause Smart to reconsider his playing time.
What also might cause Wims to get in the game more is the fact that Smart was unhappy with how the other receivers blocked against the Colonels.
Following Georgia’s opening week win over North Carolina, Smart praised his receivers for blocking the edges in the run game. Against Nicholls State, the opposite occurred, which caused Smart to be quite critical.
“We’ve got some receivers who are not willing to go block in the run game,” Smart said.
While Wims’ block came on a passing play, it could give Smart something to think about, considering he’s a big 6-foot-4, 220-pound receiver.
If Smart is truly unhappy with how his receivers blocked Saturday, Wims’ block could be used as an example by the coaching staff.
“It will be pointed out that they won’t be able to catch the ball if you can’t block in the run game,” Smart said. “It’s way too important for us to be an effective football team.”
