Georgia's Nick Chubb named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Nick Chubb earned his first accolade for the 2016 season.
On Tuesday, the SEC announced that the Georgia junior running back has been named the conference's Offensive Player of the Week. This comes after the monster game he had a 33-24 win over North Carolina, in which he totaled 32 carries for 222 yards and 2 touchdowns.
This marked the 14th time Chubb has totaled over 100 yards in a game and the third time he's topped the 200-yard mark.
The only time in his past 15 games that Chubb did not total 100 yards came last year against Tennessee, when he went down with a season-ending significant left knee injury. Saturday's game marked his return from the injury, in which his PCL, MCL and LCL were all torn.
Chubb's game was highlighted with a game-sealing 55-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen was named the SEC's Defensive Player of the Week after totaling 4 tackles and 2 sacks in a blowout win over USC. South Carolina place-kicker was named the Special Teams Player of the Week, thanks to a 55-yard would-be game-winning field goal against Vanderbilt.
