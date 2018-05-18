Tom Crean rounds out staff by hiring assistant coach away from SEC program

Amir Abdur-Rahim is returning to his home state.
Georgia head men’s basketball coach Tom Crean announced that Abdur-Rahim will be the third assistant to fill out his staff. Abdur-Rahim will join Chad Dollar and Joe Scott as Crean’s assistant coaches at Georgia.
“My family and I are truly honored to be coming home to join Coach Crean and the Georgia Bulldog Family,” Abdur-Rahim said in a statement. “I am excited for the opportunity to learn from and work with Coach Crean, who is considered one of the best coaches and developers of young men in the country. His energy, passion and vision for Georgia Basketball and our student-athletes is clear and one that will be very exciting to be part of. I can’t wait to build real relationships with our current and future student-athletes.”
Abdur-Rahim, who grew up in Marietta, Georgia, was plucked away from head coach Billy Kennedy’s staff at Texas A&M, which is where he spent the past four seasons. At Texas A&M, Abdur-Rahim was a part of a program that reached the NCAA Tournament two of the past three years, which included a Sweet 16 run in 2015-16.
Prior to joining the Aggies’ coaching staff, Abdur-Rahim spent two years at College of Charleston.
For Abdur-Rahim, this will be one of the few times in his basketball career that he has been away from Kennedy. Abdur-Rahim played for Kennedy at Southeastern Louisiana and also coached alongside him during a stint with Murray State. Prior to taking an assistant coaching job at College of Charleston (2012-14), Abdur-Rahim spent the 2011-12 season at Georgia Tech as a director of player development under then-head coach Brian Gregory.
At Georgia, Abdur-Rahim will reunite with Dollar as both were on Gregory’s staff that season.
Abdur-Rahim was on Kennedy’s staff at Murray State as a full-time assistant from 2008-11. He was a graduate assistant the two seasons prior to his promotion. At Murray State, Abdur-Rahim was a part of the 2009-10 team that earned a No. 13 seed and upset No. 4 seed Vanderbilt in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
After spending a year at Garden City Community College during the 2000-01 season, Abdur-Rahim joined Kennedy’s Southeastern Louisiana roster and would become a three-time All-Southland selection. During his college career from 2001-04, Abdur-Rahim scored 1,282 total points at Southeastern Louisiana.
Abdur-Rahim played high school basketball at Wheeler in Marietta. His older brother is Shareef Abdur-Rahim, who was a star college player at California during the 1995-96 season. The Vancouver Grizzlies selected Shareef Abdur-Rahim third overall in the 1996 NBA draft, with the standout forward having some of his better seasons with the Atlanta Hawks from 2001-04.
“Amir has proven himself to be an outstanding basketball coach with the drive and knowledge to help develop players, game plans and overall scope of the programs he has worked in,” Crean said. “His ability to recruit is shown in his energy, dogged determination and relationship building. His knowledge of SEC and ability to work with our big men will provide immediate help.”
