Georgia hoops adds in-state guard to recruiting class of 2018

Georgia’s persistence paid off as it landed a commitment from in-state guard Tye Fagan Monday.
Fagan, a three-star product of Upson-Lee, was once recruited heavily by former Georgia head coach Mark Fox and assistant Jonas Hayes. Fagan ended up committing to Middle Tennessee State under its former head coach Kermit Davis and signed his national letter-of-intent.
Davis, however, took the head coaching job at Mississippi, so Fagan opted out of his agreement to play for the Blue Raiders and was pursued by a number of programs. Meanwhile, Fox had been replaced by Tom Crean at nearly the same time and the newly-assembled Bulldogs’ staff began its pursuit.
Fagan was in favor of Hayes, as most of Georgia’s in-state recruits were, and told The Telegraph after his announcement that he would only consider the Bulldogs if Hayes remained on staff. But Hayes decided to take a position at Xavier, and the work and track record of Crean (formerly at Marquette and Indiana) allowed Fagan to maintain his interest.
Georgia was one-of-two official visits taken by Fagan, with the other being to see what Davis had to offer at Ole Miss. Fagan had scheduled a visit to Xavier to explore Hayes’ new destination, but it was canceled shortly thereafter.
On his second official visit to Georgia, the first being in the Fox tenure, Fagan was affirmed a scholarship offer under Crean’s new staff. With Fagan’s commitment and the signing of Amanze Ngumezi and Jojo Toppin, Georgia stands at 11 players under scholarship and can sign an additional player prior to the upcoming season.
Georgia lost four scholarship players after its 2017-18 campaign: seniors Yante Maten, Pape Diatta and Juwan Parker, along with Isaac Kante, who revealed an intention to transfer after one season.
The addition of Fagan ends a lengthy search for help at the guard position for Georgia. Will Richardson (Oregon) and Ashton Hagans (Kentucky) opted to play elsewhere. Instead, the Bulldogs add a local product who has two state titles and averaged 25 points per game on an undefeated Upson-Lee team.
Fagan is the first pledge under Crean and his two assistants, Chad Dollar and Joe Scott.
