Georgia forward plans to transfer from men's basketball program

Forward Isaac Kante is planning to transfer from the Georgia men's basketball program.
His prep school coach at Putnam Science Academy, Thomas Espinosa, confirmed the news to The Telegraph in an email Friday night. Kante was a late addition to Georgia in the recruiting class of 2017. However, Kante did not play much during his freshman season with Yante Maten, Nicolas Claxton, Derek Ogbeide and Mike Edwards ahead of him on the depth chart.
Kante appeared in 10 games during the 2017-18 season and averaged one point per game.
Kante, at 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds, would have been in competition for a role at power forward this season. But even with Maten graduating, Georgia is deep at the position with Claxton, Ogbeide and Edwards returning. Rayshaun Hammonds could also move to from the three to the four position. Georgia is also welcoming four-star forward Amanze Ngumezi to the mix this summer. It also remains to be seen how each of these players will fit into new head coach Tom Crean's offensive scheme.
Before playing a year at Putnam Science Academy, Kante attended Paul Robeson High School in Brooklyn, New York. Before making the move to the Connecticut prep school, Kante saw interest from mostly low-major teams. His season at Putnam Science Academy drew larger interest from bigger programs.
When Kante committed to Georgia, he chose the Bulldogs over St. John's. A three-star recruit, Kante also held offers at one point from Georgetown. St. Bonaventure and Kansas State. A big part of what drew Kante to Georgia was former assistant coach Jonas Hayes, who has since left the program for a similar position at Xavier.
At Putnam Science Academy, Kante averaged 11 points per game. While Kante proved he could score from inside at the prep school level, part of what drew former head coach Mark Fox to Kante's game was what he can do on the defensive side of the floor.
