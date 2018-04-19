Georgia's Tom Crean announces he has hired second assistant coach

Georgia men's basketball head coach Tom Crean announced that Joe Scott has been hired as an assistant coach.
Scott is the second assistant coach on Crean's staff, joining Chad Dollar. Scott has previous head coaching experience at three prior Division I institutions.
"My family and I are extremely excited to be joining the Georgia family," Scott said in a statement. "The University of Georgia is a special place. This is a tremendous opportunity to help Coach Crean implement his vision and make Georgia basketball special. I cannot wait to get started coaching our players to develop and get better every day.
Scott was most recently an assistant coach at Holy Cross. Prior to that position, he was the head coach of Air Force for four seasons (2000-04), Princeton for three (2004-07) and Denver for nine (2007-16). He holds a total of 27 years of experience as a college coach. He also served as an assistant at Monmouth (1991-92) and Princeton (1992-2000) during his career.
At Denver, Scott led his program to 22 wins in both the 2012 and 2013 seasons. He was nominated in 2012 for the Hugh Durham Award, which goes to the top mid-major coach in the nation. At Princeton, Scott's team were known for defense as the Tigers finished first in points allowed in 2006-07. Scott also played college basketball at Princeton from 1983-87.
At Air Force, Scott led the Falcons to an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2003-04. This was the first time in 42 years that Air Force reached college basketball's premier tournament.
"Joe is known nationally as someone who excels at coaching, teaching and competing," Crean said. "He has tremendous respect of his peers who have gone against him and those who have worked alongside him. He will bring many different elements to our program and he will help our young men get better every day."
