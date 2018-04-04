Tom Crean makes first official assistant hire as Georgia men's basketball coach

Tom Crean has made his first official hire as Georgia's head basketball coach.
Crean announced Wednesday that Chad Dollar will be an assistant on his coaching staff. Dollar, who brings ties to the state of Georgia with him, spent the 2017-18 season with South Florida.
“It’s a unbelievable situation for me, and I think it will be a rewarding experience,” Dollar said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to seeing my family on a regular basis and high school teammates and guys I competed against growing up and high school and AAU coaches who I know both from when I was playing and my career as a college coach.”
Before Dollar was at South Florida, he spent a season at Auburn under head coach Bruce Pearl. Before that, he was an assistant at Georgia Tech from 2011-16.
Dollar's father, Don Dollar, was a longtime high school basketball coach, most notably at Frederick Douglas in Atlanta. There, Don Dollar recorded over 650 wins and won three state championships. The Atlanta ties for recruiting seem to be have been important when it came to bringing Dollar on staff.
Crean said he has admired Dollar has a coach for quite a while.
“I’ve respected and admired Chad Dollar for a long time,” Crean said. “His coaching tree started in his own home and has progressed through his career with many great experiences. We’re excited to add Chad’s ability to lead young people and to teach the game and also the life skills that will serve them well. He brings a tenacity, not only to the court but to the recruiting trail and has helped recruit, mold and develop some outstanding players over his career. We’re excited to have him at the University of Georgia.”
Dollar's coaching career began at Gardner-Webb, which is where he spent two seasons before moving to the Southern Mississippi staff in 1996-97. He joined Western Carolina in 1998 and spent three seasons with the Catamounts. With Western Carolina, Dollar was a coach when Jonas Hayes, a Georgia assistant still on staff who hasn't been officially retained yet, on the team. Jonas Hayes and his brother Jarvis Hayes played for Western Carolina during the 1999-2000 season before transferring to Georgia.
Dollar also spent time with Eastern Kentucky (2000-02), Georgia Southern (2002-06), Murray State (2006-07), LSU (2007-08) and Arkansas State (2008-10) as an assistant coach.
Dollar played college basketball at South Florida from 1990-93 and was a three-year letterwinner. His brother is Cameron Dollar, an assistant coach at Washington who helped UCLA win a national championship in 1995.
