Georgia men's hoops to leave the country for holiday tournament

As Georgia head men's basketball coach, Tom Crean's first holiday tournament will take place in the Caribbean.
The Bulldogs have agreed to take part in the Cayman Islands Classic, an eight-team tournament that will take place from Nov. 20-22. The Telegraph was able to confirm Georgia's inclusion into the field after a Cayman Islands television station reported the Bulldogs were added.
Other teams slated to participate are Clemson, Creighton, St. Bonaventure, Illinois State, Boise State and Akron. An eighth team has yet to be added to complete the tournament's field.
Georgia hired Crean last Thursday and introduced him as its head coach a day later. Crean took over for Mark Fox, who spent the past nine years as the Bulldogs' head coach.
Georgia's 2017-18 season ended in the SEC Tournament with a loss to Kentucky. After Fox was fired, Georgia's players elected to decline an NIT invitation if extended one. The Bulldogs will lose seniors Yante Maten, Juwan Parker and Pape Diatta from the roster and are set to add two freshmen to the program this summer.
Johnson (Savannah) forward Amanze Ngumezi and Norcross forward JoJo Toppin signed their national letters-of-intent last fall. There is still an open scholarship Georgia could give out as a result.
Georgia finished 18-15 overall this past season and earned the SEC Tournament's No. 12 seed.
