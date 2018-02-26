Prized 2019 pledge decommits from Georgia basketball program

Georgia has lost what would have been the highest-rated commitment under head coach Mark Fox.
Ashton Hagans, a member of the 2019 recruiting class, has decommitted from the Bulldogs. The Telegraph confirmed this from both his AAU coach, Chris Williams of Game Elite 2019., and his high school head coach, Rick Rasmussen of Newton.
The news was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Borzello.
Hagans is a five-star prospect who announced his verbal commitment to Georgia on Dec. 21. While Hagans has backed off of his pledge he is still considering Georgia now that his recruitment has opened up.
For now, Hagans is in the class of 2019 but is possibly a candidate to reclassify to this year's recruiting class. That was an option Georgia hoped would happen considering how talented Hagans is.
Hagans initially chose Georgia over in-state rival Georgia Tech. This decision came only two days after Georgia's 80-59 over the Yellow Jackets.
According to the 247Sports.com composite rankings, Hagans is considered the eighth-best overall prospect and the No. 1 point guard recruit in the country. Prior to Hagans' decommitment, Georgia held the No. 1 spot in the recruiting rankings of 2019. Four-star forward Elias King is still a part of the class, which now ranks ninth nationally.
Hagans' relationship with Fox and assistant Jonas Hayes were key factors in securing his commitment. Hagans has known Fox for quite a while, due to the fact Fox previously coached Hagans' cousin Trey Thompkins.
Hagans' decision to decommit comes at a time when a lot of uncertainty has surrounded Fox's job security. While athletics director Greg McGarity has not publicly commented on the status of Fox's job, there has been a great deal of speculation surrounding his future in Athens.
Fox is in his ninth season at Georgia and has yet to win an NCAA Tournament game in two appearances. Georgia is on the outside of the bubble at the current time but could still manage to climb back into the discussion with wins over Texas A&M and Tennessee this week.
Georgia has had a less-than-ideal season on the hardwood. After entering SEC play with a 9-2 record, the Bulldogs sit 16-12 overall and 7-9 in the conference heading into the final week of the regular season.
Comments