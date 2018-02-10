Five observations following Georgia's defeat against Auburn

Georgia continued its mid-to-late season slide with its sixth consecutive loss in seven games.
This time, it was a 78-61 defeat to No. 8 Auburn. Unlike the first meeting on Jan. 20, which saw Georgia lead by as many as 16 before losing by 14, the Tigers were able to build an early lead and do plenty to keep enough distance from the Bulldogs. Auburn was paced by guard Jared Harper, who scored 24 points.
Fox's future
Back in August, athletics director Greg McGarity sat down with The Telegraph for a wide-ranging interview, with part of it including why he decided to bring head coach Mark Fox back for a ninth season. At the time, McGarity expressed confidence that Fox would move the Bulldogs over the hump and into the NCAA Tournament.
In fact, McGarity was asked, point-blank, if Fox needed to make the NCAA Tournament in order to retain his job in 2018-19. McGarity wouldn't make a specific requirement. He did say this, however.
“We know what’s expected at the University of Georgia,” McGarity said. “You don’t have to go out there and define that. That would be an insult to our coaches. They know what they need to do. And I just want to see a program that’s moving forward in the right direction.”
Twenty-four games into the 2017-18 season, it is evident this team is not moving in the right direction. In nine seasons, this is easily Fox's most talented roster. Yet the Bulldogs are once again in the same position below the bubble line for the NCAA Tournament. Enough, just might, be enough.
Now, as crazy as it sounds, there is a path for Georgia (13-11, 4-8 SEC) to still somehow wind up in the NCAA Tournament. But that involves an improbable run with wins over Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M. The confidence level of that happening is slim to none.
As for any potential decision on Fox's future, that's for McGarity, and the powers that be, to decide.
As for the game itself
Auburn (22-3. 10-2) was without its star, SEC Player of the Year candidate Bryce Brown, due to a sprained shoulder. Being without Brown prevented the Tigers from pushing the tempo on offense. It didn't prevent the Tigers from scoring from long range.
The Tigers were still able to hit 44 percent of its 3-point attempts. And Georgia, quite frankly, didn't do a good enough job contesting the perimeter shots. For much of the year that has been a problem, players defending the outside shots with their hands down instead of up.
Georgia's defense held up for only so long. And over the final stretch of the game, Auburn rolled to a blowout.
Effort amid frustration
The Georgia players gave it their all on the floor yet again. Effort has never been a problem under Fox.
For instance, guard Juwan Parker hit a 3-pointer and drew an offensive foul late in the game, even when it was all but wrapped up on Auburn's end. But as the season has carried on, players have exhibition more and more frustration on the floor. And who could blame them? This was a season Georgia should have contended to finish in the top five or six of the SEC. Instead, a bottom-four finish is looking realistic.
The wins haven't materialized and the offensive consistency never showed. Against a good team like Auburn, it was magnified even further given the stakes at this point.
But give Georgia's players the credit for not tanking. It would be easy to do so.
'It's great to be an Auburn Tiger'
McGarity stood on the floor looking up as the Georgia fans were leaving the arena. A loud chant broke out, with only two minutes left to go in the game.
"It's great to be an Auburn Tiger."
There were plenty of Auburn fans inside Stegeman Colisuem as it was for the game. And given the sudden uncertainty about this coaching staff and direction of the program, it has to be a visual McGarity considers when evaluating the state of the team.
Hammonds re-emerges
If Georgia has one positive to take away from this game it's the fact that freshman Rayshaun Hammonds put in a solid outing.
Hammonds hadn't contributed much in conference play but put in 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Hammonds, who earned a start Saturday afternoon, came to Georgia as a top-50 player out of Norcross.
