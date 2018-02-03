Georgia guard suspended indefinitely, doesn't travel with team to Mississippi State

Georgia guard Jordan Harris has been suspended indefinitely, the team announced Saturday.
According to a broadcast from color commentator Chuck Dowdle, who is on site for the Saturday's game vs. Mississippi State, Harris didn't travel with the team. Harris has been a role player off the bench averaging 3.5 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.
Given Harris' absence, Georgia is likely to rely more on both Tyree Crump and Teshaun Hightower in the backcourt's rotation. Crump, in fact, was awarded a starting spot against Mississippi State. Joining Crump in the starting lineup is Turtle Jackson, Juwan Parker, Yante Maten and Derek Ogbeide.
Without Harris, who plays the two guard position, this could also mean that Jackson slides over to play that spot a little more. Harris will be missed especially on defense, given his length at 6-foot-4.
Georgia is looking to win consecutive games for the first time since its first two games in January, when the Bulldogs beat Mississippi on Jan. 3 and Alabama on Jan. 6. Following its win over the Crimson Tide, Georgia proceeded to lose five out of its next six games before upsetting No. 23 Florida Tuesday.
Georgia's game against Mississippi State is an important one for its NCAA Tournament hopes, since it is on the road and against a top-75 RPI team. A victory over Mississippi State would give Georgia its third Quadrant 1 victory of the season.
After Georgia's win over Florida, head coach Mark Fox expressed the need for his team to continue accruing quality wins to improve its tournament chances.
"It's about trying to get quality wins," Fox said. "Ten people go into a room and figure out your fate. The last two years we've been right on the bubble and we didn't have enough top-50 wins. One year we had a top-10 schedule but not enough (wins). Now I think we have four or five of them."
