Nicolas Claxton provides Bulldogs with needed energy off of the bench

When he's not in the game, you can still usually spot Nicolas Claxton on the floor.
Claxton doesn't appear fond of sitting down when he's on the bench. At any given moment, he'll stand and gesture to the crowd to get loud. He is usually the first to stand and celebrate a play made by a teammate. Therefore, it's quite easy to find Claxton at all times during a Georgia basketball game.
And when Claxton is in the game, that kind of sideline energy transfers to the floor.
Lately, Georgia has needed Claxton to provide a lift on both ends. In Saturday's 56-51 loss to Kansas State, Claxton pulled down three offensive rebounds, three defensive rebounds and scored six points in 16 minutes. Against Arkansas, Claxton scored nine points, which included a 3-pointer.
That kind of spark has been beneficial for the Georgia program.
"I feel like I bring energy and intensity off of the bench," Claxton said. "At times, we can get a little flat. So I try to bring some energy."
Claxton has put in two quality performances in a row. He played 27 minutes in last Tuesday's 80-77 double overtime loss to Arkansas. He's also had a blocked shot in each of his last two games.
As a team, Georgia is beginning to get desperate for a turnaround, considering it has lost five of its last six games. Head coach Mark Fox said players have undoubtedly lost some confidence over this stretch. Claxton admitted it has been tough to endure that many losses.
"It can be hard at times but that's a part of life," Claxton said. "You're going to face hardships. You have to stay tough and stay ready."
While the Bulldogs have been slumping, Claxton said he's staying positive and hopes that sort of attitude is contagious among his teammates.
When he is on the court, he has helped with some uplifting moments.
"He gives a bunch, man," senior guard Juwan Parker said. "It seems like every time he comes in the game he's going to give us a big dunk, a big block, a big intense rebound or a put-back. That type of intensity is great for when you come on the court."
For the season, Claxton is averaging 4.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Fox said Claxton will continue to earn more playing time as long as he continues to improve.
"Nic has finished some plays for us," Fox said. "He's rebounded the ball really well. He continues to get more and more comfortable on the court. Obviously, if he plays well, he'll get more and more minutes."
Georgia will hope to reverse its recent misfortune in Tuesday's home game against Florida, which is scheduled to tip at 7 p.m. Claxton will once again serve as the team's motivator whether he's in the game or resting on the sideline.
But one thing is for certain, he said. If Georgia is to turn around its recent slide, it must stay focused for the entire game.
"I think we just need to stay mentally locked in and know we have to play all 40 minutes — not just 30 or 25 minutes," Claxton said.
