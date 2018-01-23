Georgia drops home heartbreaker to Arkansas

Georgia couldn't stop the hot hand late.
Arkansas guard Daryl Macon sank three 3-pointers in double overtime to help propel the Razorbacks to an 80-77 victory. Macon ended the game with 25 points on 7-of-14 shooting.
Georgia (12-7, 3-5 SEC) led by as many as 16 points in the first half but found itself trailing late in the game. The Bulldogs now have dropped four of its past five games.
Arkansas (14-6, 4-4) has won three of its past four games after opening conference play 0-3.
Four who mattered
Macon: Macon caught fire late in the second half and in the extra periods. He ended up sinking five 3-pointers en route to his 25 points.
Arkansas guard Jaylen Barford: While the rest of the Razorbacks struggled a bit offensively, Barford was a one-man wrecking crew. He helped engineer the Arkansas rally and finished with 24 points.
Georgia forward Yante Maten: Maten didn't have his best night by converting six of his 16 shot attempts. But Maten, as usual, did a good job getting to the free-throw line, where he sank 13 of his 16 attempts. He finished the game with 16 points and 15 rebounds.
Georgia guard Juwan Parker: Over the past few games, Parker has emerged as Georgia's second-best offensive threat. Parker scored in double figures for the third time in the past four games with 12 points.
Turning point
The game ended up going to the wire, with Macon hitting two free throws to close it out.
Observations
Second-half defense: At one point in the first half, Georgia was holding Arkansas to 18 percent from the field. Following the break, and much like it was against Auburn last Saturday, the Razorbacks saw the ball fall through the hoop a lot more often. Arkansas managed to shoot the ball at a 48.3 percent clip when the game was over. This is the second game in a row Georgia has kept a team cold early only to see it catch fire later.
Extended minutes for Claxton: Freshman forward Nic Claxton played 27 minutes after playing a smaller role the previous few games. Claxton scored nine points and was counted on down the stretch of the game. In overtime, Claxton hit a jumper with just over four minutes to go. He had the key block that forced double overtime. With the way Claxton played against a physical Arkansas team, he stated a case for more playing time moving forward.
Worth mentioning
First-half lead vanquished: With a hot start, Georgia cruised out to a 27-11 lead in the first half. The Bulldogs, however, were unable to keep that lead as Arkansas eventually rallied and took a 38-37 lead early in the second half. It was the second consecutive game that Georgia blew a 16-point advantage in the first half.
Double-digit help: Georgia entered Tuesday as the only team in the SEC to have one player average double figures in scoring. The Bulldogs got some needed help on the offensive end against Arkansas, with Parker (12) and guard Turtle Jackson (15) joining Maten with a double-digit scoring effort.
What's next?
Georgia will travel to Kansas State for its Big 12/SEC Challenge game Saturday. Tip-off is at 2:30 p.m.
