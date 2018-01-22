Latest on Georgia's tourney hopes: Bulldogs still seeking big boost to solid résumé

0:55 Barberitos homicide scene cordoned off Pause

1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

3:48 Cop Shop Podcast: Man goes off at Burger King

1:16 Watch boiling water turn to snow

1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street

1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

2:31 Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship.

1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday