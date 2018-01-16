Georgia rallies for road victory at LSU

Here are five thoughts and observations from Georgia’s 61-60 win over LSU.
Implications
Coming off of consecutive losses for the first time this year, Georgia was hoping to turn the misfortune around with a couple of tough games this week.
LSU (11-6, 2-3 SEC) has been playing better of late and entered the NCAA Tournament conversation. A road win against the Tigers, especially with another away test at Auburn Saturday, would go a long way for Georgia if it could get it done.
And the Bulldogs (12-5, 3-2) got the victory it needed. Down by 10 at the half, Georgia rallied to win 61-60. It got a go-ahead bucket from Yante Maten with 5.7 seconds left to play on a well-drawn play out of a timeout. The Bulldogs then executed well on defense on the ensuing possession to force a long and tough shot.
Georgia is on the bubble in most bracketologists’ fields. This win should momentarily move the Bulldogs back into those brackets heading into Saturday’s big test at Auburn.
Second-half energy
Georgia once again played an unenthusiastic first half on offense for the third consecutive game. Against Missouri, Georgia scores only 23 in the opening period. Against South Carolina it was 29. Tuesday against LSU, Georgia trailed 34-24 at halftime.
But Georgia caught fire and played with much more energy out of the gate to start the second half. Georgia used a 20-7 run to open the period to make it an even game throughout the duration. If Georgia could have played that way in the first half, perhaps this wouldn’t have been such a close game.
Moving forward, the Bulldogs must start games with the same sense of urgency it had when it came out of the break down 10.
Maten’s moment
Georgia has endured some heartbreakers over the past couple of seasons. And a lot of these kind of games have gone the other team’s way.
It was fitting for Maten, Georgia’s senior leader, to put in what would be the game-winner. LSU did a good job limiting Maten in the first half. But out of the locker room, Maten led the charge to get his team back in the game. It was capped with a tough game-winner from the senior forward.
Maten finished the game with 21 points and 12 rebounds.
Ogbeide’s early offense
As it was previously stated, Georgia did not get out to a good start on offense. But one player kept LSU’s lead from getting too great.
While everyone else struggled, forward Derek Ogbeide went to work in the low post. He scored nine early points, which is what he finished with. The rest of the team picked things up in the second half, and Ogbeide wasn’t relied upon then.
But if it wasn’t for those early buckets from the junior, it would have been a lot tougher for Georgia to escape with a win.
Lineup change
Georgia went with a new lineup against LSU, with the likely hope of jump-starting it’s offense.
Freshman guard Teshaun Hightower earned his first career start and ran the point, with junior Turtle Jackson sliding to the two-guard position.
Hightower got the start ahead of E’Torrion Wilridge. Juwan Parker earned a start at the three, with Rayshaun Hammonds coming off the bench for the first time this season.
