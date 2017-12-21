Georgia hoops lands elite point guard

Georgia's football program isn't the only team on campus enjoying some recruiting success this week.
Thursday evening, Newton five-star point guard Ashton Hagans announced he will play college basketball at Georgia. This is arguably the best recruit head coach Mark Fox has landed since becoming Georgia's head coach in 2009. The last five-star player the Bulldogs landed was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in 2011.
Without the man above i wouldnt be able to make this decision #GODAWGSpic.twitter.com/62rXb3W4Oe
— ashton hagans (@H23Ash) December 22, 2017
Then, Caldwell-Pope was considered the 12th-best player in the nation, according to the 247Sports.com composite. Hagans is the 11th-ranked player in the recruiting class of 2019.
Hagans chose Georgia over Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky.
