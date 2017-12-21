Georgia's head coach Mark Fox.
Georgia's head coach Mark Fox. Cory A. Cole Georgia Sports Communications
Georgia's head coach Mark Fox. Cory A. Cole Georgia Sports Communications

UGA Basketball

Georgia hoops lands elite point guard

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

December 21, 2017 07:08 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 07:26 PM

Athens

Georgia's football program isn't the only team on campus enjoying some recruiting success this week.

Thursday evening, Newton five-star point guard Ashton Hagans announced he will play college basketball at Georgia. This is arguably the best recruit head coach Mark Fox has landed since becoming Georgia's head coach in 2009. The last five-star player the Bulldogs landed was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in 2011.

Then, Caldwell-Pope was considered the 12th-best player in the nation, according to the 247Sports.com composite. Hagans is the 11th-ranked player in the recruiting class of 2019.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hagans chose Georgia over Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Georgia reacts following win over Belmont

    Mark Fox, Yante Maten, Kenny Gaines and Charles Mann discuss Georgia's win over Belmont in the first round of the NIT.

Georgia reacts following win over Belmont

Georgia reacts following win over Belmont 1:43

Georgia reacts following win over Belmont
1:41

"Resilient" family, mother receive minivan for holiday season
Cop Shop Podcast: Woman punched for talking too much 4:24

Cop Shop Podcast: Woman punched for talking too much

View More Video