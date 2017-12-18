Although Pastner nixed it, Fox still wants a UGA-Tech neutral-site game

Georgia and Georgia Tech are set to renew their rivalry on the hardwood Tuesday and it will once again be on one of the two teams' home floors.
At some point in the future, however, Georgia head coach Mark Fox hopes to convince Georgia Tech into playing this game at a neutral site such as Philips Arena in Atlanta. That actually was something Fox thought he was close to getting.
Georgia and Georgia Tech officials met with Philips Arena representatives on Aug. 11, 2016 about hosting Tuesday's game. But this was never an idea Pastner was fond of. Ultimately, Georgia Tech informed Georgia that it wanted to keep the rivalry a home-and-home series, with this year's meeting taking place in Athens.
On Monday, Fox once again discussed his desire to play this game on a neutral court in the state's capital.
"I think it would be best for the game if we could play it every couple of years in Downtown Atlanta, and split the arena, and make it a true event," Fox said. "I think that would be the best thing for the game. Not that we have to do it every year but I think that would be great to do from time to time. We've been unable to get that worked out. That's just my personal feelings on what's best for it."
Recruiting is considered one reason for Georgia Tech's reluctance to host a neutral-site game in Atlanta. Since Georgia recruits Atlanta more often than Georgia Tech recruits Athens, Pastner wasn't keen on Fox gaining what he perceives as an advantage close to his home campus.
"The GT/UGA game was a game that I inherited on my schedule," Paster wrote in an email to The Telegraph in May. "This game was played before I was born and the game will be played way after I leave this beautiful earth. I have great respect for Coach Fox and his program. For us to win a game against a team like UGA, we will need to be near perfect in our execution, effort, and energy, whether it is at home or on the road.
"However, I do know that we don't recruit in Athens, GA."
While Fox would love to play this game at Philips Arena, that probably won't happen as long as Pastner is Georgia Tech's head coach.
But there is another logistical issue at play when it comes to the scheduling of this rivalry. For the second consecutive time Georgia has hosted Georgia Tech, it will come with students home for the holidays.
Fox is hopeful that facing Georgia's top rival will bring some students and local fans to the game.
"There isn't a natural date to play the game that works every year," Fox said. "We hope we can find days where students are in session. This year we were not able to do that."
This game also drew an unfavorable television slot of 9 p.m., meaning early-risers who need to be at work Wednesday morning could choose not to come.
With those factors at play, Fox is hopeful for a great crowd when Georgia Tech comes to town.
"I would hope that if we played them outside at 8 p.m. that we would have a great crowd. That's what a rivalry should bring," Fox said. "The fact we are playing at 9 p.m. indoors hopefully we'll have a great crowd. I wish we were playing the game when students are in session. We're not doing that. It's become very difficult to find a great date."
