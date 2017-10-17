Georgia welcomes back a host of key contributors to practice

Georgia opened the third period of Tuesday’s practice — the first moments open to media — with a horde of players huddled up with different players being called for one-on-one drills.
At first glance, Trenton Thompson and Terry Godwin were seen but not participating. When the Bulldogs broke off into their respective position units, that changed.
Sporting a right knee brace, Thompson was a full participant in drills with position coach Tray Scott, shuffling his feet, and he looked to be running without any noticeable limp. Thompson suffered a knee injury against Tennessee and was given no sure timetable to return.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was hopeful that Thompson would return for practice action ahead of the Missouri game, but the first sighting has come in the first practice of the bye week.
Godwin, who suffered a left ribs injury against Missouri, also participated fully in the 10-minute viewing period. Godwin opened the wide receiver drills alongside senior Javon Wims, and position coach James Coley was passionate in leading the work.
“Drive,” he said. “Open up and run.”
Smart indicated after Saturday’s game that Godwin would be “fine” after suffering the injury and would be taken for further examination, and that seemed to be the case. Each of the Bulldogs’ receivers was active in the drill aside from Jayson Stanley.
Stanley was seen on the sideline in street clothes Saturday and is a key contributor on the Bulldogs’ special teams units.
Reggie Carter was also spotted in practice for the first time since his injury suffered against Tennessee. Smart also had anticipation for the inside linebacker to return to practice at the beginning of last week.
Alongside Roquan Smith, Georgia started freshman Monty Rice at the position against Missouri with Juwan Taylor contributing frequently.
Georgia has suffered the greatest amount of attrition on its defensive line throughout the three-game stretch and will look to welcome Thompson back into the fold for the Oct. 28 game against Florida. But a couple other contributors continue to be held out of action.
David Marshall and DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle were not seen during Tuesday’s media viewing period. Both rotating defensive linemen missed Saturday’s game with undisclosed injuries.
On the offensive line, Pat Allen was not seen as a participant at practice. Allen saw action in the latter stages of the Missouri, and went down with injury.
Comments