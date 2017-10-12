Georgia head coach Mark Fox.
Fox plans donation based on Stegeman Coliseum attendance in November

By By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

October 12, 2017 12:07 PM

ATHENS

Georgia head coach Mark Fox is willing to donate a lot of money to a couple of Athens-Clarke County organizations following the month of November.

Fox issued a challenge to the Georgia men's basketball fan base from his personal Twitter account Thursday afternoon, stating he would donate $1 for every fan who shows up to a home game in November. Georgia has three home games to start the season next month against Bryant (Nov. 10), South Carolina-Upstate (Nov. 14) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Nov. 19).

While these three opponents aren't typically considered marquee draws, Fox has given fans an incentive to show up, with hopes he will be donating a large sum of money once December begins. The chosen charities that would receive the donations are the Clarke County Mentor Program and the Athens Boys & Girls Club.

Fox said he decided on this idea after speaking with his wife Cindy Wednesday evening.

"When society has issues or college hoops has issues - we have an obligation to try & make things better," he wrote on his Twitter account. "Debating how to do so is healthy but complaining because people are trying doesn't make a great deal of sense to me. I feel we should invest in our communities and the young people in them. So Cindy and I have decided to give $1 for every fan that attends any of our 3 November home games to local organizations that hope to make the next generation better."

If Stegeman Coliseum reaches capacity for each of the three games, Fox would be donating $31,536 for the Clarke County Mentor Program and the Athens Boys & Girls Club to split. A year ago, Georgia's first three home games, which came in November, combined for an attendance of 19,407.

Georgia has begun practice and is now less than a month from tipping off the season. Fox concluded his Twitter statement with one final message to the fan base.

"I hope to see you in Stegeman in November," he wrote.

