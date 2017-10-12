Fox plans donation based on Stegeman Coliseum attendance in November

Georgia head coach Mark Fox is willing to donate a lot of money to a couple of Athens-Clarke County organizations following the month of November.
Fox issued a challenge to the Georgia men's basketball fan base from his personal Twitter account Thursday afternoon, stating he would donate $1 for every fan who shows up to a home game in November. Georgia has three home games to start the season next month against Bryant (Nov. 10), South Carolina-Upstate (Nov. 14) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Nov. 19).
While these three opponents aren't typically considered marquee draws, Fox has given fans an incentive to show up, with hopes he will be donating a large sum of money once December begins. The chosen charities that would receive the donations are the Clarke County Mentor Program and the Athens Boys & Girls Club.
Fox said he decided on this idea after speaking with his wife Cindy Wednesday evening.
"When society has issues or college hoops has issues - we have an obligation to try & make things better," he wrote on his Twitter account. "Debating how to do so is healthy but complaining because people are trying doesn't make a great deal of sense to me. I feel we should invest in our communities and the young people in them. So Cindy and I have decided to give $1 for every fan that attends any of our 3 November home games to local organizations that hope to make the next generation better."
Last night I said, “If I had a $1 for all the complaining I hear...” So Ms Cindy & I ended up with this:@ClarkeMentors @AthensBGCA pic.twitter.com/tsxL6n8qIm— Mark Fox (@coachmarkfox) October 12, 2017
If Stegeman Coliseum reaches capacity for each of the three games, Fox would be donating $31,536 for the Clarke County Mentor Program and the Athens Boys & Girls Club to split. A year ago, Georgia's first three home games, which came in November, combined for an attendance of 19,407.
Georgia has begun practice and is now less than a month from tipping off the season. Fox concluded his Twitter statement with one final message to the fan base.
"I hope to see you in Stegeman in November," he wrote.
Comments