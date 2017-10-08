Georgia head coach Mark Fox.
Georgia head coach Mark Fox. Cory A. Cole Georgia Sports Communications
Georgia head coach Mark Fox. Cory A. Cole Georgia Sports Communications

UGA Basketball

Four-star backs off pledge to Georgia less than 24 hours after commitment

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

October 08, 2017 2:50 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

That didn't last long.

Not a full day after pledging to Georgia's basketball program, four-star wing Landers Nolley announced his decommitment. 

In a tweet, Nolley stated this reversal came after talking it over with his parents.

Nolley is considered a top-100 prospect, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. He is ranked as high as No. 55 by Rivals.com.

As a junior at Langston Hughes, Nolley averaged 24.7 points while shooting 52 percent from the field, according to his profile on MaxPreps.com While he can take the ball to the hoop, Nolley is an exceptional 3-point shooter, having made 45 percent of his attempts last season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Georgia reacts following win over Belmont

Georgia reacts following win over Belmont 1:43

Georgia reacts following win over Belmont
Middle Georgians race against breast cancer 1:04

Middle Georgians race against breast cancer
Komen race participants spread hope and love 0:52

Komen race participants spread hope and love

View More Video