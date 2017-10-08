Four-star backs off pledge to Georgia less than 24 hours after commitment

That didn't last long.
Not a full day after pledging to Georgia's basketball program, four-star wing Landers Nolley announced his decommitment.
In a tweet, Nolley stated this reversal came after talking it over with his parents.
After talking and discussing my future with my parents I think it is best to DE-COMMIT from the university of Georgia My recruitment is open— DOUBLE UN0 (@thatbooych3z) October 8, 2017
Nolley is considered a top-100 prospect, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. He is ranked as high as No. 55 by Rivals.com.
As a junior at Langston Hughes, Nolley averaged 24.7 points while shooting 52 percent from the field, according to his profile on MaxPreps.com While he can take the ball to the hoop, Nolley is an exceptional 3-point shooter, having made 45 percent of his attempts last season.
