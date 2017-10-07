Georgia hoops picks up four-star commitment

Georgia's football program picked up a dominating win over Vanderbilt Saturday afternoon. The men's basketball program followed it with a win of its own in recruiting.
Four-star wing Landers Nolley announced his pledge to the Bulldogs. Nolley is considered a top 100 player, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. He is ranked as high as No. 55 nationally by Rivals.com.
Nolley chose Georgia over Virginia Tech.
As a junior, Nolley averaged 24.7 points while shooting 52 percent from the field, according to his profile on MaxPreps.com. While he can take the ball to the hoop, Nolley is an exceptional 3-point shooter, having made 45 percent of his attempts last season.
His outside shooting should mesh well for a Georgia team in need of added production in that area.
Nolley also brought down 7.1 rebounds per game a year ago.
Nolley has been a sought-after recruit, holding numerous offers from major programs, including Illinois, Alabama, Auburn, Cincinnati, N.C. State, Vanderbilt and others.
