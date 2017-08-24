Georgia basketball's SEC schedule announced

Georgia will begin its conference slate with the top SEC program of all time.
On Dec. 31, the Bulldogs will travel to Kentucky to take on the Wildcats to open conference play. This game will come nine days after Georgia hosts Temple on Dec. 22.
After the road trip to Kentucky, Georgia will host Mississippi on Jan. 3, 2018 and Alabama on Jan. 6, 2018.
Georgia is set to take on South Carolina at home on Jan. 13 and away on Feb. 21. The Bulldogs will face Florida at home on Jan. 30 and on the road on Feb. 14.
The Bulldogs will have five Saturday home games, which has head coach Mark Fox pleased.
"I think this schedule is great for our fans because we have a significant number of Saturday games," Fox said. "Certainly having more Saturday games is more fan-friendly. Hopefully, it will help give our football program some good recruiting weekends too."
Georgia's 2017-18 basketball schedule
Thursday, Nov. 2: Valdosta State (exhibition)
Friday, Nov. 10: Bryant
Tuesday, Nov. 14: USC-Upstate
Sunday, Nov. 19: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Thursday, Nov. 23: at Cal State Fullerton (Wooden Legacy)
Friday, Nov. 24: vs. San Diego State/Sacramento State (Wooden Legacy)
Sunday, Nov. 26: vs. St. Mary's/Harvard/St. Joseph's/Washington State (Wooden Legacy)
Saturday, Dec. 2: at Marquette
Tuesday, Dec. 5: Winthrop
Saturday, Dec. 16: at Massachusetts
Tuesday, Dec. 19: Georgia Tech
Friday, Dec. 22: Temple
Sunday, Dec. 31: at Kentucky
Wednesday, Jan. 3: Mississippi
Saturday, Jan. 6: Alabama
Wednesday, Jan. 10: at Missouri
Saturday, Jan. 13: South Carolina
Tuesday, Jan. 16: at LSU
Saturday, Jan. 20: at Auburn
Tuesday, Jan. 23: Arkansas
Saturday, Jan. 27: at Kansas State (Big 12/SEC Challenge)
Tuesday, Jan. 30: Florida
Saturday, Feb. 3: at Mississippi State
Wednesday, Feb. 7: at Vanderbilt
Saturday, Feb. 10: Auburn
Wednesday, Feb. 14: at Florida
Saturday, Feb. 17: Tennessee
Wednesday, Feb. 21: at South Carolina
Saturday, Feb. 24: LSU
Wednesday, Feb. 28: Texas A&M
Saturday, March 3: at Tennessee
March 7-11: SEC Tournament (St. Louis)
