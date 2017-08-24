John Calipari and Mark Fox.
Georgia basketball's SEC schedule announced

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

August 24, 2017 2:12 PM

ATHENS

Georgia will begin its conference slate with the top SEC program of all time.

On Dec. 31, the Bulldogs will travel to Kentucky to take on the Wildcats to open conference play. This game will come nine days after Georgia hosts Temple on Dec. 22.

After the road trip to Kentucky, Georgia will host Mississippi on Jan. 3, 2018 and Alabama on Jan. 6, 2018.

Georgia is set to take on South Carolina at home on Jan. 13 and away on Feb. 21. The Bulldogs will face Florida at home on Jan. 30 and on the road on Feb. 14.

The Bulldogs will have five Saturday home games, which has head coach Mark Fox pleased.

"I think this schedule is great for our fans because we have a significant number of Saturday games," Fox said. "Certainly having more Saturday games is more fan-friendly. Hopefully, it will help give our football program some good recruiting weekends too."

Georgia's 2017-18 basketball schedule

Thursday, Nov. 2: Valdosta State (exhibition)

Friday, Nov. 10: Bryant

Tuesday, Nov. 14: USC-Upstate

Sunday, Nov. 19: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Thursday, Nov. 23: at Cal State Fullerton (Wooden Legacy)

Friday, Nov. 24: vs. San Diego State/Sacramento State (Wooden Legacy)

Sunday, Nov. 26: vs. St. Mary's/Harvard/St. Joseph's/Washington State (Wooden Legacy)

Saturday, Dec. 2: at Marquette

Tuesday, Dec. 5: Winthrop

Saturday, Dec. 16: at Massachusetts

Tuesday, Dec. 19: Georgia Tech

Friday, Dec. 22: Temple

Sunday, Dec. 31: at Kentucky

Wednesday, Jan. 3: Mississippi

Saturday, Jan. 6: Alabama

Wednesday, Jan. 10: at Missouri

Saturday, Jan. 13: South Carolina

Tuesday, Jan. 16: at LSU

Saturday, Jan. 20: at Auburn

Tuesday, Jan. 23: Arkansas

Saturday, Jan. 27: at Kansas State (Big 12/SEC Challenge)

Tuesday, Jan. 30: Florida

Saturday, Feb. 3: at Mississippi State

Wednesday, Feb. 7: at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Feb. 10: Auburn

Wednesday, Feb. 14: at Florida

Saturday, Feb. 17: Tennessee

Wednesday, Feb. 21: at South Carolina

Saturday, Feb. 24: LSU

Wednesday, Feb. 28: Texas A&M

Saturday, March 3: at Tennessee

March 7-11: SEC Tournament (St. Louis)

