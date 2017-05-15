UGA basketball assistant heading to Alabama

Georgia basketball assistant coach Yasir Rosemond is leaving for a similar job at Alabama.
Rosemond is the first assistant to leave head coach Mark Fox's staff in the past three years. This news, first reported by UGASports.com, was confirmed by a person with knowledge of the situation.
Rosemond was hired by Fox in May, 2014 from Samford after spending two seasons there. Known for being a strong recruiter, Rosemond helped Georgia land forward Derek Ogbeide and guard Teshaun Hightower.
Alabama reached out last week for permission to speak with Rosemond about the opening. Rosemond is replacing Bob Simon, who was let go from head coach Avery Johnson's staff.
Fox will now be looking to fill the suddenly vacant spot on his staff to join assistants Philip Pearson and Jonas Hayes.
