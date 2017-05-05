UGA Basketball

May 05, 2017 4:23 PM

Maten left off of NBA combine invite list

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

ATHENS

Georgia forward Yante Maten did not receive an invitation to this year's NBA combine, according to a league release sent Friday.

A total of 67 players were included to participate. While Maten's name was left off, it doesn't necessarily mean he will return for his senior season just yet. There will still be other factors to weigh before making a decision before the May 24 deadline.

A long list of names that didn't include Maten's was reported a week ago by ESPN's Jeff Goodman. Friday's list is a finalized version released by the NBA itself.

Maten previously declared for the NBA draft but did not sign with an agent. Therefore, he still has the opportunity to return to Georgia for his final year of college basketball eligibility.

Maten, at 6-foot-8 and 240 pounds, averaged 18.2 points and 6.8 rebounds during the 2016-17 season. But Maten injured his knee during a Feb. 18 game against Kentucky that forced him to miss the final four games of the regular season. While he played in the SEC Tournament against Tennessee and Kentucky, he sat out Georgia's NIT-opening loss to Belmont.

During an appearance on 680 The Fan Friday morning, Georgia head coach Mark Fox said Maten was back to basketball activities without a brace on his knee. He also said that Maten has yet to make a final decision on whether to return or not.

“There’s a target that he would like to hit and if he hits it, I think he would stay in the draft and if he doesn’t than he will come back,” Fox said.

Seven players from SEC schools were invited to the NBA combine -- Bam Adebayo (Kentucky), Isaiah Briscoe (Kentucky), Hamidou Diallo (Kentucky), PJ Dozier (South Carolina), De'Aaron Fox (Kentucky), Devin Robinson (Florida) and Sindarius Thornwell (South Carolina).

2017 NBA combine invite list

Bam Adebayo, Kentucky

Rawle Alkins, Arizona

Jarrett Allen, Texas

Kadeem Allen, Arizona

Ike Anigbogu, UCLA

OG Anunoby, Indiana

Jamel Artis, Pittsburgh

Dwayne Bacon, Florida State

V.J. Beachem, Notre Dame

Jordan Bell, Oregon

Jaron Blossomgame, Clemson

Chris Boucher, Oregon

Tony Bradley, North Carolina

Isaiah Briscoe, Kentucky

Dillon Brooks, Oregon

Thomas Bryant, Indiana

John Collins, Wake Forest

Zach Collins, Gonzaga

Hamidou Diallo, Kentucky

Tyler Dorsey, Oregon

Damyean Dotson, Houston

PJ Dozier, South Carolina

Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State

Terrance Ferguson, Adelaide (Australia)

De'Aaron Fox, Kentucky

Markelle Fultz, Washington

Harry Giles, Duke

Josh Hart, Villanova

Nigel Hayes, Wisconsin

Isaiah Hicks, North Carolina

Wesley Iwundu, Kansas State

Frank Jackson, Duke

Justin Jackson, North Carolina

Justin Jackson, Maryland

Jonathan Jeanne, Nancy (France)

Peter Jok, Iowa

Andrew Jones, Texas

Luke Kennard, Duke

Kyle Kuzma, Utah

TJ Leaf, UCLA

Tyler Lydon, Syracuse

Frank Mason III, Kansas

Kennedy Meeks, North Carolina

Eric Mika, BYU

Donovan Mitchell, Louisville

Monte Morris, Iowa State

Johnathan Motley, Baylor

Svi Mykhailiuk, Kansas

Semi Ojeleye, SMU

Cameron Oliver, Nevada

Justin Patton, Creighton

Alec Peters, Valparaiso

Ivan Rabb, California

Davon Reed, Miami (Fla.)

Devin Robinson, Florida

Kobi Simmons, Arizona

Edmond Sumner, Xavier

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue

Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina

Melo Trimble, Maryland

Mortiz Wagner, Michigan

Derrick Walton Jr., Michigan

Thomas Welsh, UCLA

Derrick White, Colorado

Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga

D.J. Wilson, Michigan

Omer Yurtseven, N.C. State

